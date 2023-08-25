Late Madhumita Shukla’s sister urges Governor to put stay on Amarmani Tripathi’s release order

Nidhi Shukla, sister of late poetess Madhumita Shukla who was murdered in 2003 requested the governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel to put a stay on the release order of the accused—former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife. Calling Amarmani a 'mastermind' behind the poetess' murder, Nidhi Shukla alleged that she could get killed in these eight weeks- the next hearing date of the case.

"I requested the governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel to put a stay on the release order for Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi. Amarmani Tripathi is a mastermind. I could get killed in these eight weeks," said Nidhi Shukla. The Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration department has issued an order to release former minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, who are serving life imprisonment after being convicted in the murder case of poetess Madhumita Shukla.

The order was issued citing Uttar Pradesh's 2018 policy on remission since they have completed 16 years of imprisonment and their age and good behaviour. The Supreme Court on Friday refused to put on hold the "premature" release of the couple.

A bench of Justices Aniuddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi issued notices to the state government, Tripathi (66) and his wife (61) and sought their responses within eight weeks on a plea filed by the poet's sister Nidhi Shukla. Poet Madhumita Shukla, who was pregnant, was killed and Amarmani, then a minister in the Mayawati-led government, was arrested immediately after the crime. His wife was arrested later as the main accused for plotting the murder.

The case was first handed over to the CBCID and then to the CBI. Later, on the plea of the Shukla family, the case was transferred to Uttarakhand. Both the CBI court in Dehradun and then Uttarakhand High Court pronounced them guilty of the crime and awarded life terms in 2007. (ANI)

