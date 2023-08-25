Left Menu

Mizoram: BSF recovers 22 dead bodies in Sairang Railway Bridge collapse incident

A total of 26 worker were present at the site during the tragic incident. A rescue team of 38 Battalion, Border Security Force, Sakawrtuichhun (Aizawl) reached the spot with the medical team and tracker dogs at the site upon receiving information.

Mizoram: BSF recovers 22 dead bodies in Sairang Railway Bridge collapse incident
BSF in Sairang Railway Bridge collapse rescue work. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 22 workers died, three were grievously injured and one is still missing in the Sairang Railway Bridge collapse incident in Aizawl, the 38th battalion of the Border Security Force said on Friday. The under-construction Railway bridge collapsed near Sairang, Aizawl on Wednesday morning. A total of 26 workers were present at the site during the tragic incident. A rescue team of 38 Battalion, Border Security Force, Sakawrtuichhun (Aizawl) reached the spot with the medical team and tracker dogs at the site upon receiving information.

They extended helping hands to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Administration and Police to recover dead bodies in debris. The BSF Battalion provided their vehicle and nursing staff for evacuation and retrieval of dead bodies from the spot. On August 23, 18 dead bodies were recovered and three injured workers were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Aizawl. The BSF troops conducted rescue and evacuation operations on August 24 for the second day and further recovered four bodies.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister Relief Fund (PMMRF) while Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of each deceased. Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga expressed his condolences saying, "Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy." Railways authorities have formed a high-level committee to probe into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

