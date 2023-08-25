"Waited for 20 years..." Son of ex-UP minister Amarmani Tripathi ahead of his parents' pre-mature release

As the Supreme Court refused to put a stay on the premature release of former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife, in poet Madhumita Shukla's murder case, the son of the couple said that this is the moment for which he was waiting for 20 years. "This is a blessing of the Almighty. For 20 years, we have been waiting for this, for our parents. Today, that hour has come. My family and I are all very happy. Everyone is delighted, it can't be described in words," Amanmani Tripathi said.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to put on hold the "premature" release of Amarmani Tripathi (66) and his wife Madhumani (61). However, responding to the development, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said that the couple's release ahead of the completion of their terms is not sending a good message regarding women.

"I think this release is sending a type of message to the entire country stating the condition of women. Whether it is the case of Bilkis Bano or this (Madhumita murder case), such orders of release, being issued, are not sending the right message to our Indian culture, civilization and women," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife said. The Uttar Pradesh prisons department had on Thursday issued an order on the "premature" release of the Tripathi couple, who have been serving life sentences for their involvement in the murder of Shukla at her Lucknow residence on May 9, 2003.

The order was issued citing Uttar Pradesh's 2018 policy on remission since they have completed 16 years of imprisonment and their age and good behaviour. Poet Madhumita Shukla, who was pregnant, was killed and Amarmani, then a minister in the Mayawati-led government, was arrested immediately after the crime. His wife was arrested later as the main accused for plotting the murder.

The case was first handed over to the CBCID and then to the CBI. Later, on the plea of the Shukla family, the case was transferred to Uttarakhand. Both the CBI court in Dehradun and then Uttarakhand High Court pronounced them guilty of the crime and awarded life terms in 2007. (ANI)

