"PM Modi has broken shackles of past..." Jitendra Singh at e-Governance Conference

Highlighting the significant strides made under PM Modi's leadership, Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized that Prime Minister Modi has broken the shackles of the past and charted India's course towards development, adding that liberalization of the space sector has led to the emergence of over 150 private startups. “PM Modi has broken shackles of the past and set India free on the path to development,” Union Minister Jitendra Singh said while addressing the Valedictory Session of the two-day 26th National Conference on e-Governance in Indore.

“PM Modi opened the Space sector, and today there are more than 150 private Startups,” he said. Dwelling on Administrative Reforms, Jitendra Singh said many reforms have been initiated by Prime Minister Modi in the last nine years, a press release issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions stated. He underscored the transformative administrative reforms initiated during the past nine years of Modi's tenure.

“During the Covid period, life came to a standstill, but there was no delay in the Government of India’s administrative machinery because we had already gone digital while others were just preparing for it,” he said, referring to the transfer of benefits to the common man through Direct Benefit Transfer, the release said. Jitendra Singh said that the Prime Minister gave us the mantra of ‘Minimum Government - Maximum Governance’. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) took initiatives such as the practice of Attestation by Gazetted officers was done away with, Interviews were scrapped abolishing malpractices.

Most of the functioning was converted online and in order to bring in transparency, accountability and citizen participation, the human interface was reduced to the bare minimum. The Minister said that the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) introduced Digital Life Certificate (DLC) and later the Aadhar-based scheme for online submission of DLC. Initially, submission of DLCs was through biometric devices and now the Face-Authentication Technology-based system based on UIDAI Aadhaar software has been introduced, the release said.

Speaking about the transparency and accountability in the governance, the Minister said that the benchmark for clean and effective government is the robust grievance redressal mechanism. The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) receives about 20 lakh grievances every year in comparison to just 2 lakhs annually earlier because this government followed a policy of time-bound redressal and gained the confidence of the people, the press statement said.

Jitendra Singh listed DigiLocker and SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme bringing transparency in land registry, among technology-driven reforms towards Ease of Living. “Our goal is to gear up and work towards making India a developed nation by 2047, and we will accomplish this with speed and scale, leveraging the potential of digital transformations in e-governance,” he said.

The two-day National Conference on e-Governance was organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in collaboration with the Government of Madhya Pradesh. On the first day of the 26th National E-Governance Conference, an exhibition based on innovative technologies in the field of e-Governance was organized which was reviewed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. The exhibition was a glimpse of India's achievements in the field of e-governance.

The first day of the conference began with programs and discussions based on new approaches to e-governance. Eminent personalities from academia, research institutes, the IT industry and Startups including 28 States and nine Union Territories participated in the two-day event, both in physical and virtual mode. (ANI)

