Grocery delivery app Instacart makes IPO filing public

Grocery delivery app Instacart on Friday made public its filing for a stock market flotation in New York, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated listings in recent years.

The U.S. initial public offering (IPO) market has shown signs of revival in recent months after a drought in 2022, as markets climb on bets that the Federal Reserve could guide the economy to a "soft landing". Excluding special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), $10.3 billion has been raised via 77 IPOs so far this year, nearly double the amount in the same period in 2022, according to data from Dealogic.

SoftBank Group's chip designer Arm is also expected to list its shares in New York soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)