BRIEF-Maplebear Inc Says CEO Fidji Simo's 2022 Annual Compensation Was $1.5 Mln

Maplebear Inc: * MAPLEBEAR INC SAYS CEO FIDJI SIMO'S 2022 ANNUAL COMPENSATION WAS $1.5 MILLION

* MAPLEBEAR INC SAYS CFO NICK GIOVANNI'S 2022 ANNUAL COMPENSATION WAS $812,565 * MAPLEBEAR- CORNERSTONE INVESTORS, INDICATED INTEREST, TO BUY SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF UP TO ABOUT $400 MILLION

* MAPLEBEAR - TO USE IPO NET PROCEEDS, TOGETHER WITH EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, TO SATISFY ANTICIPATED TAX WITHHOLDING AND REMITTANCE OBLIGATIONS

