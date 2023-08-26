Left Menu

Shifts in economic realities risk fuelling inflation: Lagarde

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2023 00:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 00:50 IST
Shifts in economic realities risk fuelling inflation: Lagarde

Shifts in how the global economy operates, from the labour markets to energy transition, risk creating inflation volatility which could in turn translate into more persistent price pressures, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said.

"Whether all these various shifts will prove to be permanent is not clear at this stage," Lagarde told the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday. "But it is already evident that, in many cases, their effects have been more persistent than we initially expected."

The changes, which also include economic protectionism, risk creating greater volatility in price setting which could then "creep" into medium-term inflation through wages repeatedly 'chasing' prices, Lagarde argued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander to lunar surface

(Updated) Watch Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling out from Vikram Lander...

 India
4
Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel project

Jharkhand govt inks pact with TGESPL for India's 'first' hydrogen fuel proje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023