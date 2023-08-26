"...Nitish Kumar's allegations that Lalu Yadav is being bothered are completely false," Nityanand Rai 

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's allegations that Lalu Yadav is being bothered are completely false. Earlier, Bihar CM said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav is being "troubled" unnecessarily using investigating agencies by people holding power at the centre.

"...Nitish Kumar's allegations that Lalu Yadav is being bothered are completely false. JD(U) and Nitish should remember their comment in court against Lalu Yadav. They should read their trial against him," Rai said. He further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is always against dynasty politics, corruption and appeasement.

"We have always struggled against the corruption done by him. Our party is firm on their stand that whoever is guilty, legal action should be taken against them. These people sometimes say that no one is more corrupt than him, but then they say that he's innocent, this won't work," he said. Nitish Kumar's comment came after CBI moved the Supreme Court against Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail, almost one and half years after the Jharkhand High Court granted him relief in connection to the multi-crore fodder scam (Dumka, Chaibasa, Doranda, Deogarh treasuries).

"He is being troubled unnecessarily...Those at the Centre have been troubling everyone no one is being spared." Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also questioned the CBI for challenging the grant of bail to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav saying that such efforts will "continue till elections".

"This effort will continue till elections. The greatest fear they have is from Bihar. So they are investigating," Tejaswi Yadav said while speaking to reporters on the CBI's latest move. The RJD leader said that they are not deterred by the CBI's actions and will present their side to the court. "We will present our side to the court. Nothing will happen from this no matter how much they harass us. We are clear from our side what we will do," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the alleged efforts of the central government to harass opposition leaders through central investigating agencies, Tejaswi Yadav said, "No one fears them nor will anyone bow to them. We will fight and we will win." (ANI)

