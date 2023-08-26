People gather outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Modi

People gathered outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he will arrive there on Saturday after concluding his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece. PM Modi will meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex.

Meanwhile, local artists were seen playing dhol and dancing on the streets outside HAL airport. Ahead of PM Modi's arrival one of the locals gathered outside HAL Airport said, "It is a proud moment for us because this is a very big achievement...We are here to welcome PM Modi as he is visiting Bengaluru to meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission."

PM Modi after reaching the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) will also be briefed about the findings and progress in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The Prime Minister watched the live telecast from Johannesburg of the historic touchdown of lander Vikram on the Moon on Wednesday, while he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit.

India took a giant leap on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon's South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago. India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon's surface. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14.

The PM started his four-day formal tour on August 21 for South Africa and Greece. In South Africa, PM Modi attended the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country's president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. (ANI)

