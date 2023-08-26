Left Menu

People in Assam's Biswanath celebrate after getting district status 

People of Biswanath of Assam on Friday evening celebrated by bursting firecrackers, and distributing sweets after the Assam cabinet decided to restore Biswanath along with Hojai, Tamulpur and Bajali as a full-fledged district.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 09:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 09:21 IST
People in Assam's Biswanath celebrate after getting district status 
Assam's Biswanath erupts into celebration after getting district status . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People of Biswanath of Assam on Friday evening celebrated by bursting firecrackers, and distributing sweets after the Assam cabinet decided to restore Biswanath along with Hojai, Tamulpur and Bajali as a full-fledged district. Earlier, on December 31 last year, the Assam cabinet had decided to merge four districts with their parent districts.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that his government has decided to restore the status of Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur, and Bajali as full-fledged districts, which were earlier merged with their parent districts owing to the delimitation exercise in the state. He also said that the state cabinet also decided to create 81 Sub-Districts to improve administrative efficiency.

The decision was taken in the 100th cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, held at the Brahmaputra State Guest House in Guwahati. "Earlier on December 31 last year, during the cabinet meeting, we had decided to merge four districts—Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur, and Bajali—with their parent districts. After the delimitation exercise, the state cabinet has decided to restore four districts with new geographical boundaries. We have reconstituted the districts," Himanta Biswa Sarma said while addressing a press conference.

"An Additional Deputy Commissioner will be the head of each Sub-district, and offices of different government departments will also be under the Sub-District," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global
3
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023