Campaign to change lives of women continues: MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government has given women the means to run the government and the campaign to change their lives continues. CM Chouhan made the remarks while interacting with women at Mahila Sammelan in Katangi, Jabalpur on Friday.

"The state government has given women the means to run the government. The campaign to change their lives continues. Our women should be able to live with confidence and dignity. Schemes have been implemented to provide support and encouragement to them at every level," the CM said. CM Chouhan welcomed the women and girls who came to the conference with flowers on the occasion. The women presented rakhis to CM Chouhan. The Chief Minister said, "On August 27, at 1 pm, there will be a Raksha-Bandhan programme in Bhopal, in which women from their villages and wards will participate."

"We all have seen and experienced the discrimination between boy and girl in families. Both should be considered equal, girls should not be considered as a burden, for this purpose the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana was implemented. Proper arrangements and financial incentives were arranged for the education of girls," he added. The CM further said that women should play a role in running panchayats and urban bodies, so reservation facility was arranged for women in urban body elections. Under the Ladli Bahna Yojana, Rs 1000 a month was being provided to the women. This amount would be increased to Rs 3000.

"It is our endeavor that the income of the women associated with self-help groups should be Rs 10,000 a month. I will be sit quiet until I remove the sorrows and pains of women and girls," the chief minister said. Meanwhile, CM Chouhan has also said that Katangi and Pondi area in the district would be given tehsil status. Orders to the effect would be issued soon. The high school of Patan janpad would be upgraded to higher secondary school.

The Chief Minister also performed virtual bhoomi-pujan of development works worth Rs 548 crore on the occasion. CM said that the work of two CM Rise schools started in Patan. Around Rs 40 crore would be spent on the construction of each school. (ANI)

