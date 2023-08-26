Left Menu

 CM Dhami holds Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy General Committee meeting

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held the 9th meeting of the General Committee of the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy at the Secretariat on Friday.

 CM Dhami holds Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy General Committee meeting
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During this, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare a detailed action plan for the protection and promotion of "Dev Bhasha" Sanskrit and to pay attention to the establishment of Sanskrit villages at the district level.

During this, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare a detailed action plan for the protection and promotion of "Dev Bhasha" Sanskrit and to pay attention to the establishment of Sanskrit villages at the district level.

The Chief Minister said that during the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the promotion of the Sanskrit language, conducting research work on the Sanskrit language, Vedas, Puranas and scripts, and providing good knowledge of Sanskrit to the youth. (ANI)

