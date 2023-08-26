Left Menu

Kerala: Milma to procure 1 Cr litre extra milk to meet Onam demand 

Milma (milk marketing cooperative) is procuring one crore litres of milk beyond its routine requirement to meet the extra demand anticipated in the week-long Onam celebrations, according to Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) Chairman KS Mani.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Milma (milk marketing cooperative) is procuring one crore litres of milk beyond its routine requirement to meet the extra demand anticipated in the week-long Onam celebrations, according to Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) Chairman KS Mani. Also, Milma has supplied 6.5 lakh units of ghee and payasam mix for the beneficiaries of the government's free Onam kit for BPL-category people, KS Mani said on Friday.

Milma will source milk from dairy cooperatives of neighbouring states to meet the additional requirement during the festival season. Since this is the first Onam coming with little concern of COVID after 2020, Milma expects an all-time record sale of its milk and allied products,  K S Mani informed. "We are expecting a 12 per cent rise in milk and 16 per cent increase in curd sales during Onam days," he noted. "We have ensured an abundant supply of milk, Curd, Ghee and other products during the festival."

For several reasons, the demand and supply of milk in Kerala have shown a higher wedge in comparison to other states. "That is why we have made procurement arrangements well in advance for meeting the extra demand even at a higher price than normal" Mani revealed. "Our festival spirit shall not be dampened due to the scarcity of milk, even if we are sourcing the same at a higher price. It is MILMA's responsibility to ensure that good quality milk is available to the people of Kerala without interruption during the Onam season," KCMMF Chairman added.

According to the KCMMF Chairman, as part of its Repositioning Milma initiative, Milma has made remarkable progress in ensuring uniformity in the quality, packing and distribution of milk and products. This initiative has helped ensure a timely supply of good quality Milma products in uniform packaging to all our valuable consumers, said KS Mani. (ANI)

