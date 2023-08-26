Left Menu

Delhi: 3 DTC employees caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Anti Corruption Branch of Delhi Police on Friday raided the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Bus Depot at Kalkaji and caught three employees including the Depot Manager red-handed while accepting bribe, said officials. 

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 09:23 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Anti Corruption Branch of Delhi Police on Friday raided the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Bus Depot at Kalkaji and caught three employees including the Depot Manager red-handed while accepting bribe, said officials. According to the police, a person visited the office of the Anti-Corruption Branch. He informed the officials that he works as a contractual DTC Bus Driver at Kalkaji Bus Depot and that the Depot Manager Ravi Kasana is asking bribe of Rs. 50,000/ for not filing a "fake" complaint against him, said the police.

The complainant further informed that the DTC bus depot manager is demanding a bribe through driver Lalit Yadav and conductor Sita Ram. He said that even after a lot of pleadings, the Depot manager was adamant about the bribe, but he has reduced the demanded bribe money to Rs 30,000, said the police. The complainant produced Rs. 30,000/- before the team and Phenolphthalein powder was applied on the same. Thereafter the raiding team along with the complainant and panch witnesses proceeded towards the DTC Bus Depot, Kalkaji.

At about 04.45 PM, the raiding team along with the complainant reached the DTC bus depot, Kalkaji. In the presence of the panch witness, the complainant approached the driver Lalit Yadav, Conductor Sita Ram and Depot manager Ravi Kasana. All three accused persons were arrested red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe money from the complainant, said the police. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC, and further investigation into this has started, said the police. (ANI)

