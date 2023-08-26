People celebrate after Indore tops first in 'National Smart City Award'

After the announcement of the India Smart Cities Award Contest 2022 (ISAC) awards on Friday where Indore came first in the "National Smart City Award" category, the city has erupted into celebration. People representatives of Indore Municipal Corporation celebrated by setting off fireworks and sweets at Rajwada. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava participated in the celebration.

"We have achieved this distinction because of the hard work of the officers, the people's participation and above all the political will of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and local representatives who worked in coordination with the people," said Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. The Mayor also said that getting this award from President Draupadi Murmu at the smart city conclave that will be held in Indore on September 27 this year is a proud moment.

The India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) is organized under the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. This is one of the important activities initiated under the Mission, where pioneering city strategies, projects and ideas are recognized to award exemplary performance, enable peer-to-peer learning and disseminate best practices.

The ISAC recognizes and rewards the cities, projects and innovative ideas that are promoting sustainable development across the 100 smart cities, as well as stimulating inclusive, equitable, safe, healthy and collaborative cities, thus enhancing the quality of life for all. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)