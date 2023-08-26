Left Menu

People celebrate after Indore tops first in 'National Smart City Award'

After the announcement of the India Smart Cities Award Contest 2022 (ISAC) awards on Friday where Indore came first in the "National Smart City Award" category, the city has erupted into celebration.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 09:23 IST
People celebrate after Indore tops first in 'National Smart City Award'
Indore city (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the announcement of the India Smart Cities Award Contest 2022 (ISAC) awards on Friday where Indore came first in the "National Smart City Award" category, the city has erupted into celebration. People representatives of Indore Municipal Corporation celebrated by setting off fireworks and sweets at Rajwada. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava participated in the celebration.

"We have achieved this distinction because of the hard work of the officers, the people's participation and above all the political will of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and local representatives who worked in coordination with the people," said Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. The Mayor also said that getting this award from President Draupadi Murmu at the smart city conclave that will be held in Indore on September 27 this year is a proud moment.

The India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) is organized under the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. This is one of the important activities initiated under the Mission, where pioneering city strategies, projects and ideas are recognized to award exemplary performance, enable peer-to-peer learning and disseminate best practices.

The ISAC recognizes and rewards the cities, projects and innovative ideas that are promoting sustainable development across the 100 smart cities, as well as stimulating inclusive, equitable, safe, healthy and collaborative cities, thus enhancing the quality of life for all. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global
3
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023