Haryana: Panchkula DC instructs officials to wear formals to work, reach office on time

The newly appointed Panchkula Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Friday announced a dress code for administrative officials under him. 

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 09:26 IST
Representative Image (photo/pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
The newly appointed Panchkula Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Friday announced a dress code for administrative officials under him. Addressing a press conference at the mini secretariat in Haryana's Panchkula district, Sushil Sarwan, the deputy commissioner, instructed officials to wear formals and reach the office on time.

Sarwan also asked the officials to ensure that the benefits of the welfare schemes reach the needy. "I am a disciplined person and expect all officials and employees to be disciplined as well," Sarwan said at a press conference on Saturday.

He also directed the employees and officials to carry their identity cards on a regular basis. "Those who haven't received identity cards as yet should get them at the earliest," he added.

Sarwan informed further that efforts are underway to implement the government's welfare schemes more effectively and efficiently He also invited officials and employees under him to the upcoming 'Rahgiri' event, which is scheduled to be held on August 27.

Speaking on the 'Rahgiri' event, DC Sarwan said, "Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will join the 'Rahgiri' as the chief guest. Haryana Assembly Speaker Gyanchand Gupta will also attend the event. Artistes will also perform at the event." "We will also ensure the participation of students at the event. Citizens will be encouraged to take up plantation activities in the district," he added. (ANI)

