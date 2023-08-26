Left Menu

Arunachal: 1,588 new posts created in health dept; MBBS seats increased

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday approved key cabinet decisions aimed at the welfare of the people and the development of the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday approved key cabinet decisions aimed at the welfare of the people and the development of the state. "As many as 1,588 posts were created in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. From next year, MBBS seats at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) will be increased from 50 to 110. We have also provided the requisite manpower to the Health Department," CM Khandu told media persons.

TRIHMS is the first state-run medical college in Arunachal Pradesh. In another key decision taken by the Khandu cabinet, a district and sessions court will be set up at Seppa to ensure swift and effective delivery of justice.

The state cabinet also cleared the proposal to introduce the Arunachal Pradesh Court Fees Bill, 2023 in the Assembly. In another key cabinet decision approved by CM Khandu, the new circle headquarters would also be created to enhance administrative efficiency. (ANI)

