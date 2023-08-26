Left Menu

Assam: NF Railways solves murder mystery, Nabs accused involved in woman's murder

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the North East Frontier Railways on Saturday nabbed the accused involved in the murder of a woman at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, an official statement said. 

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the North East Frontier Railways on Saturday nabbed the accused involved in the murder of a woman at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, an official statement said. According to the official statement, on August 16, at about 2:37 pm, tension prevailed at the Kamakhya railway station, when the unconscious body of a woman was found lying near the toilet inside a coach of the train when it arrived at the Kamakhya station.

The woman was identified as Pompi Sharma Holoi, aged nearly 45 years. She was a resident of Nalbari, a town located in Assam. "After taking her to the nearest railway hospital she was declared dead. Acting on this incident, a team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) immediately initiated a massive investigation and search operation to apprehend the criminal connected to the crime", the official statement said.

As per the statement, it was observed during the investigation that the belongings of the deceased were missing. The police suspected that the accused might have taken them. Accordingly, the police traced the deceased's mobile phone. The police also retrieved the suspect's photo through the Software-Defined Radio (SDR).

"Later, information was gathered through local sources to confirm the details of the suspect. On August 24, the accused's live location was monitored and an ambush was laid by the joint team successfully apprehending the accused near Kamakhya Station", the statement further said. "The objectives of the RPF of the NF Railway is to carry on an unrelenting fight against crime in protecting railway properties and facilitating passenger's safety and security by removing all anti-social element forms from trains and railway premises. Though incidents occur that mark a question on the Railways the RPF is always there to stand tall and prove that crimes and criminals will never prosper", the official statement added.

Further details on the Police investigation are awaited. (ANI)

