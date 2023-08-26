We are very proud of our eternal and diverse culture: PM Modi at G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised the role played by the country's rich and diverse culture in uniting the people and preserving its heritage. in a virtual address at the G20 Cultural Summit, which opened in Varanasi on Saturday, PM Modi stressed the 'immense pride' that the country takes in its cultural heritage. He said India acknowledges its cultural assets and artistes, even those based in the country's remotest corners.

He said the summit is an initiative aimed at preserving and showcasing the nation's rich cultural tapestry. "We in India are very proud of our diverse cultural heritage. We have mapped our cultural assets and artists down to the remotest corners of the country. We are also building several centres to celebrate our culture," PM Modi added in his virtual address to the summit.

Highlighting the establishment of tribal museums across the country, he said they are set to become leading centres for celebrating the country's vibrant culture of tribal communities. The primary motivation behind raising these museums is to offer a glimpse into the traditions, art, and lifestyle of the indigenous communities, PM Modi added.

"These museums will showcase the vibrant culture of the country's tribal communities. The Prime Ministers' Museum in Delhi is a one-of-a-kind facility showcasing our democratic heritage," he said. "We are also building the 'Yuge Yugain Bhaarat National Museum'. Once opened, it will stand as the world's largest museum. It will showcase India's history and culture spanning over 5000 years," PM Modi said.

He added that culture has a unique ability to unite people, fostering understanding and appreciation of diverse backgrounds and perspectives. India, with its timeless and diverse culture, holds the inherent potential to bring people together, PM Modi noted, adding, "Culture has an inherent potential to unite. It enables us to understand diverse backgrounds and perspectives. We, in India, are very proud of our eternal and diverse culture. We also attach great value to our intangible cultural heritage." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)