Left Menu

Haryana: Internet services suspended in Nuh as VHP firm on August 28 yatra

Internet services have once again been suspended in the Nuh District of Haryana in view of the Brajmandal Yatra call by Vishwa Hindu Parishad on August 28.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 11:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 11:57 IST
Haryana: Internet services suspended in Nuh as VHP firm on August 28 yatra
Vehicles torched during clashes in Nuh, Haryana (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mobile Internet and bulk SMS services have been suspended in Haryana's Nuh District for two days after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad said they will go ahead with their Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra on August 28. Internet services have been suspended from 12:00 noon today till midnight 12 on August 28, an official statement said on Saturday.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad had on August 13 said that they will bring out a Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra on August 28. Haryana government authorities have, however, denied permission for the Yatra citing apprehensions of disturbance of law and order expressed by local police as well as intelligence agencies.

Previously, Nuh administration had suspended internet and SMS services after clashes broke out between two communities in Nuh on July 31. Nuh Deputy Commissioner had on Friday written to the state's Home Department, recommending to stop Nuh internet service and bulk messages, following which orders were issued today by the Home Secretary of Haryana to stop internet service from August 26 to August 28, officials said.

On August 13, Rattan Singh, a member of the Panchayat committee had said "The religious organisations told the Panchayat that their Yatra was not completed and they want to resume it on August 28. The Panchayat has agreed to their demand and supported them." The Panchayat member said, "Permission is usually taken before the commencement of such a Yatra. Once permission is taken, it becomes the responsibility of the police to guarantee our security." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
2
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global
4
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023