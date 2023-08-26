Rouse Avenue court awards 4 months sentence to Ex MLA Rambeer Shokeen for non appearance

Rouse Avenue court on Saturday awarded 4 months sentence to Ex MLA Rambeer Shokeen for non appearance before the court. A fine of Rs 15000 was also imposed on him. Shokeen was declared a proclaimed offender. He was made an accused along with Neeraj Bawania and others in the MCOCA case. All were acquitted in the MCOCA case.

Special judge Geetanjali Goel awarded four months sentence to Shokeen and imposed a fine of Rs 15000 under Section 174 A IPC. On August 23 Rouse Avenue Court had acquitted jailed gangster Neeraj Sehrawat alias Neeraj Bawania, his brother Pankaj Sehrawat, his maternal uncle Ex MLA Rambeer Shokeen and other accused in a case lodged under stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) eight years ago. This case was lodged by the Special Cell of Delhi police in 2015

However, the court had convicted Shokeen for non appearance before the court even after proclamation against him. Special MP-MLA Court Judge Geetanjali Goel on Wednesday acquitted accused Pankaj Sherawat, Neeraj Sehrawat alias Neeraj Bawania, Naveen Dabas alias Bali and Rahul Dabas alias Kala and said they are acquitted for the offence under Section 3 of MCOCA.

The accused Rambeer Shokeen is acquitted for the offences under Section 3 (2), 3 (3), 3 (5) and Section 4 of MCOCA and convicted for the offence under Section 174-A (non appearance before the court) IPC. The court directed the acquitted accused to furnish bail bond in terms of Section 437-A Cr.PC.

The court also directed the State to furnish an affidavit of expenses incurred by the prosecuting agency within 2 days in terms of judgment of the High Court of Delhi in Karan v. State NCT of Delhi. "This being a matter pertaining to an MLA it needs to be disposed of expeditiously," the court said.

Advocate M S Khan appeared for accused Neeraj Bawania and Advocate Sumeet Shokeen for convict Rambeer Shokeen. (ANI)

