Jammu & Kashmir: Terror module busted in Bandipora, arms and ammunitions recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with 26 Assam Rifles and 3rd BN CRPF busted a terror module in North Kashmir’s Bandipora and successfully foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terror handlers in reviving the terrorists in the district, officials said on Saturday.

26-08-2023
Visuals of seized arms cache and arrested terror operatives (Photo/Kashmir Police). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Police along with 26 Assam Rifles and 3rd BN CRPF busted a terror module in North Kashmir's Bandipora and successfully foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terror handlers in reviving the terrorists in the district, officials said on Saturday. "On August 25, based on a specific input generated by Jammu and Kashmir police about the movement of a hybrid terrorist, a checkpoint was established by the joint party in Dardgund area, jurisdiction of Police Station Pethkoot. At the checkpoint, a suspicious person who on noticing the joint party tried to flee but he was apprehended tactfully. On search, one pistol, one pistol magazine, eight rounds & other incriminating material were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Shafayat Zubair Rishi of Nesbal Sumbal," officials said.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that he was on his way to collect a cache of arms & ammunition from a lady identified as Munira Begum wife of the killed terrorist & area commander Yousuf Choupan in the Pazalpora area. Pertinently, the accused was in touch with Pak-based terror handler Mushtaq Ahmad Mir who was exfiltrated to Pak in 1999 and was working on revival of terrorists in the district.  He was also involved in the year 2000 Kothibagh IED blast in which 14 people including 12 police personnel were killed & had remained associated with proscribed terror outfit Hijbul Mujahideen and later on with terror outfit Al-Badr. Shafayat Zubair Rishi is also involved in burning an Army vehicle in Sumbal in 2009 and is out on bail in the said case, Officials added.

Furthermore, on the disclosure of Munira Begum, cache of arms & ammunition including one Krinkov AK-47 rifle, three magazines, ninety rounds and one pen pistol that was to be delivered to Shafayat Reshi was recovered from the nearby forest area. During questioning, it also figured that Munira has also gone to Pakistan twice, officials further said. Moreover, Shafayat Reshi also admitted that he was about to receive 47 lakhs for the revival of terrorists. Later, this money was to be handed over to someone as per the requirement & directions of his across handler Mushtaq Mir.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is under process. (ANI)

