Madurai train accident: UP CM announce ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased  

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased in Madurai train accident on Saturday morning. The accident has claimed the lives of nine passengers from Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the day, Southern Railway also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased in the accident.

CM Yogi also expressed grief and offered condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed officials to coordinate with railway officials and make all necessary arrangements for the treatment of all the injured passengers belonging to UP. Following CM's instruction UP government released a toll-free number "1070" with the Principal Secretary Home looking after the opeartion.

A total of Nine passengers travelling from Uttar Pradesh were killed and over 50 persons were injured after a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment near the Madurai Railway Station in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. A "private party coach" was attached at Nagercoil Junction on August 25 by Train number 16730, the Punalur-Madurai Express, which began its journey from Lucknow on August 17 and arrived at Madurai at 3.47 am today.

The "party coach" was detached and kept at the Madurai Stabling line where the fire broke out at 5.15 a.m., according to a statement by Southern Railway. According to the Southern Railway, the fire was triggered by an "illegally smuggled gas cylinder." Meanwhile, In the wake of the incident Southern Railways released a statement informing that Carrying inflammable articles and explosives is a punishable offence under the Railways Act.

"Carrying inflammable articles like gas cylinders, crackers, acid, Kerosene, petrol, thermic welding, stove, etc. and explosives is a punishable offence under sections 67,164 and 165 of Railways Act of 1989," mentioned the statement from Southern Railway. "Southern Railway appeals to rail passengers not to carry any inflammable/explosive items and travel with utmost safety by not risking their lives carrying inflammable articles," read the statement further. (ANI)

