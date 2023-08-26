Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Kullu-Mandi highway blocked due to landslide

The Kullu-Mandi National Highway was blocked following a landslide due to heavy rains in the district, an official statement said on Saturday. 

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 13:13 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Kullu-Mandi highway blocked due to landslide
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Kullu-Mandi National Highway was blocked following a landslide due to heavy rains in the district, an official statement said on Saturday. The Deputy Commissioner of the Kullu district took to 'X' and released the traffic update.

As per the latest update, the Kullu-Mandi road via Pandoh and Kamand is blocked following a landslide that occured a day earlier on the National Highway. On Friday, the Kullu DC said, "The Kullu-Mandi NH is closed following a landslide due to heavy rains. Work is being carried out to restore the traffic".

Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has triggered many landslides and cloudbursts in many places. At least 367 people have died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents this year since the onset of monsoon, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Friday.

In accordance with official data, an average of about seven individuals have been losing their lives daily in rain-linked occurrences within the hilly state since the monsoon's commencement on June 24. Apart from casualties, the disaster management authority of the state said that the monetary loss is expected to reach nearly Rs 12,000 crore.

Over the span of two weeks, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed significant landslides occurring in various locations. The state government has constituted teams to find the causes of the destruction and is planning to involve experts from different states of the country.

Earlier on Friday, the police said that amid heavy rainfall, traffic has been suspended on eight major roads in Shimla and its adjoining areas in the north Indian hill state. On Wednesday, 13 major roads across the district remained closed due to landslides, uprooting of trees and other rain-related incidents following heavy downpours in the region.

The state has reported 113 landslides this monsoon season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

