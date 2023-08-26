Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: After tiff with family, man drives car into river in Amroha; his body recovered

While the man's body was retrieved this morning, his wife remains untraceable, District Magistrate of Amroha said adding that search efforts are underway. 

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 13:22 IST
In a horrifying incident, a man died after driving his car into the river Tigri Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, district authorities said. The incident took place on Friday when the person identified as Shaan-e-Alam, reportedly after an argument with his family, drove his car with his wife sitting inside into the river.

While the man's body was retrieved this morning, his wife remains untraceable, District Magistrate of Amroha said adding that search efforts are underway. "After an argument in his house, Shaan-e-Alam was leaving to go somewhere when he was stopped by his father. He then rammed his father and sister with the car after which the father was taken to a hospital. Shaan-e-Alam along with his wife in the car drove the car into Ganga," said a local.

Amroha district magistrate said that a search operation, comprising divers, was conducted and the body of Shaan-e-Alam was discovered in the morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

