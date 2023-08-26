Mentally unstable man stabs schoolboys in Delhi's Narela
According to the police, there is no specific reason for the stabbing incident and further legal action will be initiated.
- Country:
- India
Three persons, including two schoolboys, were hospitalised with injuries after a stabbing incident in Delhi's Narela area, police said on Saturday. According to the police they received a PCR call that two boys were attacked with a knife by a man at Ramdev Chowk.
The victims were identified as Chaman, 11, and Rajesh, while the accused was identified as 23-year-old Vinay. Chaman, a school student was injured on his back near his left shoulder while Rajesh, who rushed to save him from Vijay's attack received multiple injuries to his head, face and hand, police said.
The accused Vinay, who according to police was mentally unstable, was thrashed by the public and was badly injured. The three have been admitted to the SRC Hospital and their condition is reported to be stable.
A Medico-Legal Case (MLC) of the victims has been done. According to the police, there is no specific reason for the stabbing incident and further legal action will be initiated. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vinay
- Vijay
- Rajesh
- Medico-Legal Case
- Ramdev Chowk
- Delhi
- Chaman
- Narela
ALSO READ
'Wrong dates, facts': Sachin Pilot slams Amit Malviya over 'Rajesh Pilot bombed Mizoram' claim
"If what Rahul Gandhi said is a lie, then prove it": Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur on China claim
"BJP should apologise over its false claims on Rajesh Pilot...": Rajasthan Minister Khachariyawas
SP has gone off rails, no more socialist: UP minister Brajesh Pathak
BJP has insulted Rajesh Pilot: Ashok Gehlot