AIIMS conducts in-house teaching session for its plastic surgery residents

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi, conducted a specialised in-house teaching session for the MCh (Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery) residents on August 19 and 20, 2023, at its Burns and Plastic Surgery Block

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 14:03 IST
Teaching session at AIIMS, Delhi . Image Credit: ANI
All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the national capital conducted a specialised in-house teaching session for its Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) in plastic and reconstructive surgery residents earlier this week. The session was held on August 19 and 20 at the Burns and Plastic Surgery Block of AIIMS.

AIIMS has a strong reputation for its comprehensive training programmes, and in line with its commitment to excellence, the department has recently introduced a unique approach to training residents in Aesthetic and cosmetic surgery, enhancing the scope of their education. As part of this innovative training initiative, a two-day in-house workshop was organised, focusing on hands-on training and cadaveric exercises. The department invited Dr. Sanjay Parashar, a distinguished cosmetic surgeon and educator based in the UAE, to serve as a guest faculty for the event.

Prof. Maneesh Singhal, Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery, highlighted the importance of incorporating cosmetic surgery into the holistic curriculum for plastic surgery. This integration ensures that MCh residents gain the necessary confidence and skills to practice cosmetic surgery effectively upon completing their residency. Dr Shashank Chauhan, Associate Professor, stated that during the intensive two-day programme, various surgical procedures were conducted, with a focus on body contouring surgeries (tummy tuck) for patients who had undergone significant weight loss, as well as rhinoplasties (nose job).

Dr. Shivangi Saha, Assistant Professor, stated that the use of cadavers and simulation models could offer a unique and valuable approach to learning the intricacies of cosmetic surgery. These procedures not only provided residents with practical experience but also deepened their understanding of the complex challenges and techniques involved in cosmetic surgery. The Department of Plastic Surgery is preparing its residents to meet the growing demand for cosmetic procedures in India while maintaining the institution's reputation for excellence in healthcare education and practice. (ANI)

