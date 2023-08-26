Left Menu

Centre allots additional houses under PMAY-Gramin to Uttarakhand

In the financial year 2023-24 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G) 33, 558 additional houses have been allotted to Uttarakhand by the central government, said an official statement from Chief Minister's Office Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Centre allots additional houses under PMAY-Gramin to Uttarakhand
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on behalf of all the people of the state, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh for this public welfare decision, the statement read.

Meanwhile, chief minster also expressed happiness over the National e-Governance Award being conferred to the State's Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA), Director ITDA and congratulated other officers who received the award. The Chief Minister said, "It is a matter of honour for all of us to get the Apni Sarkar e-portal of the state government recognized at the national level." He said that this award would also be helpful in giving further impetus to the initiatives being taken in the field of e-governance in the State. (ANI)

