Delhi Lt-Governor approves 17 welfare schemes for construction workers

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has given his approval for 17 welfare schemes under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board (DBOCWWB). These schemes are aimed at providing financial benefits to construction workers, such as disability pensions, ex-gratia payments, medical assistance, maternity benefits, and death benefits, among others.

The schemes will be implemented under Section 7 of the Aadhar Act, 2016, with a focus on ensuring that these benefits reach genuine beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) after Aadhar-based authentication. The primary objective behind implementing these schemes is to minimize leakages and ensure that the benefits are targeted and reach those who genuinely qualify for them. It also seeks to enhance the working conditions and quality of life for construction workers while safeguarding their welfare.

To ensure the effective and transparent implementation of these schemes, Saxena has directed constant supervision and monitoring of the disbursement and payment processes. He emphasized the importance of making the registration of construction workers transparent, tamper-proof, and free from fraudulent activities.

Deputy Labour Commissioners in respective districts have been assigned the responsibility of overseeing the benefit transfer process to ensure that only legitimate construction workers receive these benefits. Saxena stressed the need to establish the veracity of the registration process and the legitimacy of registered beneficiaries concurrently.

This move comes in response to instances of financial irregularities and leakages in the distribution of benefits by the DBOCWWB, including providing benefits to individuals falsely claiming to be construction workers. An ongoing investigation is already in progress regarding the unauthorized and illegal registration of fake construction workers and related financial irregularities.

The Anti-Corruption Branch is conducting this investigation under FIR No. 4/2018, based on sections 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The approval of these welfare schemes and the emphasis on transparency and accountability in the registration process are significant steps towards ensuring that construction workers in Delhi receive the financial assistance and benefits they rightfully deserve. (ANI)

