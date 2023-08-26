Left Menu

AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra visit Mahakal temple in MP’s Ujjain

Both of them worshipped Lord Shiva sitting in the Nandihal of the temple and sought the blessings of Baba Mahakal. The priest of the temple, Yash Guru performed the worship by reciting the mantras on the occasion.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 15:52 IST
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who are all set to tie the knot soon, offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Saturday. Both of them worshipped Lord Shiva sitting in the Nandihal of the temple and sought the blessings of Baba Mahakal. The priest of the temple, Yash Guru performed the worship by reciting the mantras on the occasion.

As 'Sawan' also known as 'Shravan' month is going on, so entry inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is prohibited. Hence, both of them bowed down on the threshold of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and worshipped Baba Mahakal from here itself. "Sawan month is going on and many famous personalities are visiting here to take the blessings of Baba Mahakal. In the same way, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra had come to take blessings of Lord Mahakal. During this, they heard the Rudra Sukta and Shanti Path performed by the brahmins," Guru told ANI.

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

