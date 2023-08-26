Three farmers die of asphyxiation in UP's Bulandshahr, CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid

Three farmers died allegedly due to asphyxiation after entering a well to repair a motor pump in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said.

The DM said that Kailash (42), Hansraj (38) and Anil (30), residents of Jadaul village in the Khanpur area went to the fields around 8 am. A few hours later, villagers found the trio lying unconscious inside a farm well.

The villagers took out the three men and admitted them to the Community Health Center in Jahangirabad from where they were sent to the district hospital in critical condition, the DM said. Doctors in the district hospital declared the three victims brought dead, following which the relatives of the deceased were informed, he added. ''Prima facie it appears that the tree died due to asphyxiation,'' the DM said, adding that all the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

