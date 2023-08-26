Left Menu

Formulate schemes based on districts' unique requirements, TN CM tells collectors

Emphasising the importance of holistic development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged collectors to formulate schemes based on their districts unique requirements. Also, keep in mind the special requirements of your districts and take them up with the state government for appropriate action, the Chief Minister told the district heads during his Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar scheme to review the pace of implementing the development initiatives.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2023 17:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 17:14 IST
Formulate schemes based on districts' unique requirements, TN CM tells collectors
M K Stalin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Emphasising the importance of holistic development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged collectors to formulate schemes based on their districts' unique requirements. The districts' development should not hinge only on agriculture but also be based on industrial development and other sectors, he said. ''As district collectors you should implement the government schemes in this regard. Also, keep in mind the special requirements of your districts and take them up with the state government for appropriate action,'' the Chief Minister told the district heads during his ''Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar'' scheme to review the pace of implementing the development initiatives. He advised the officials of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts to bestow attention on addressing requests for patta transfer, pattas, and on implementing the government's nutritious programme for children. ''Further, take necessary action to increase the agricultural productivity in areas where a decline in cultivation is noticed,'' the Chief Minister said and added that steps should also be taken to ensure market price for the produce. He said reports indicated that Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts have made little progress in improving the urban road infrastructure. ''And Mayiladuthurai district has the lowest pass percentage of tenth-standard students. This is worrying. This needs to be improved by next year,'' Stalin told the respective district collectors. Collectors should focus on extending loans to women self-help groups, as bank loans, in addition to economic development and government schemes, are vital for progress, the Chief Minister said. Further, he told the officials to expedite all pending road work before the onset of the northeast monsoon and thereby alleviate the suffering of the people.

''I hope you will be able to complete all pending work within the stipulated time frame as discussed in the review meeting,'' Stalin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans; Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiatio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023