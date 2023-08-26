Left Menu

ED gets custody of Pincon Group chairman till September 4 in funds misappropriation case

A PMLA court granted ED custody of the Chairman of Pincon Group, Manoranjan Roy, till September 4 in connection with the misappropriation of huge pubic deposits, officials said on Saturday. 

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 17:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A PMLA court granted ED custody of the Chairman of Pincon Group, Manoranjan Roy, till September 4 in connection with the misappropriation of huge public deposits, officials said on Saturday. According to ED, Roy was arrested on July 18.

Taking to social media platform, X, formerly called Twitter, the central agency said, "ED has arrested Manoranjan Roy, Chairman of Pincon Group on July 18, 2023, in connection with misappropriation of huge pubic deposits collected by various companies under Pincon Group. Hon'ble PMLA Court has given custody of the Manoranjan Roy to ED up to September 4, 2023." An investigation into the matter is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

