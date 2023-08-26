Left Menu

ED gets 7 days custody of 2 directors of West Bengal company arrested in money laundering case

A PMLA court in Kolkata granted ED custody of two directors of a West Bengal-based company, arrested in connection with fraudulent Collective Investment Schemes, till September 1, officials said on Saturday. 

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 17:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A PMLA court in Kolkata granted ED custody of two directors of a West Bengal-based company, arrested in connection with fraudulent Collective Investment Schemes, till September 1, officials said on Saturday. According to ED, Prabir Kumar Chanda and Pranab Kumar Das, Directors of M/s MPS Greenery Developers Limited were arrested under the the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 on Thursday.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, the central agency said, "ED arrested Prabir Kumar Chanda and Pranab Kumar Das, Directors of M/s MPS Greenery Developers Limited on August 24, 2023, under the PMLA, 2002 in connection with fraudulent Collective Investment Schemes. The Hon'ble PMLA Court, Kolkata has granted ED custody for 7 days till September 1, 2023." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

