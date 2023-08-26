West Bengal: BJP holds protest against TMC govt after rape and murder of minor in Siliguri

BJP held a protest against TMC government in the state on Saturday after a minor girl was raped and murdered in Siliguri on Monday. Siliguri Metropolitan police, DCP Abhishek Gupta said, "The minor girl was murdered at an abandoned place in Siliguri's Matigara area on Monday, as she was returning home from her school. The person who allegedly attempted to assault the minor girl sexually and then killed her has been arrested."

Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista, Siliguri BJP MLA Dr Sankar Ghosh and Niraj Zimba, BJP supported Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) MLA Darjeeling headed a protest march today started from Siliguri's Airview more which ended at Hasmi Chak. Meanwhile, Gorkha Seva Sena is observing a 12-hr bandh in the Hills today protesting the murder of the student at Matigara.

Speaking with ANI, Raju Bista said, "Police is here in Bengal to serve the people, they are only working for Trinamool Congress. So we do not have faith on police. That is why, we are demanding CBI enquiry to get justice." Niraj Zimba, MLA Darjeeling said, "The response of the strike in hills is very positive. People have come forward and supported the bandh."

Dr Sankar Ghosh, Siliguri MLA said, "Very unfortunate incident, the total administration has broken down." It is noted that a minor girl was murdered at an abandoned place in Siliguri's Matigara area on Monday, as she was returning home from her school. Later police arrested a person identified as Md Abbas who allegedly attempted to assault minor girl sexually and then killed her as she resisted him. (ANI)

