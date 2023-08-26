Left Menu

G20 Summit: "Ample parking space available for planes at Delhi airport," says DIAL

Assuring a smooth and efficient travel experience for all, the Delhi airport operator DIAL on Saturday said the Indira Gandhi International Airport is fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft during the G20 Summit. 

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 18:33 IST
G20 Summit: "Ample parking space available for planes at Delhi airport," says DIAL
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assuring a smooth and efficient travel experience for all, the Delhi airport operator DIAL on Saturday said the Indira Gandhi International Airport is fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft during the G20 Summit. Delhi International Airport Limited also said that it has received requests from airlines for the cancellation of 80 departing and as many as arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8 in connection with the global summit, going to be held under India's presidency.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry was in discussions with stakeholders to relocate grounded aircraft from Delhi airport to nearby airports. "We take immense pride in India's role as the host of the G20 Summit 2023. Current news on cancellations of flights has no linkage to the parking of aircraft. We have already provided the required parking. Decisions on cancellations of flights have been taken by airlines possibly in light of traffic restrictions due to the G20 summit," a DIAL spokesperson said.

He said that Delhi Airport is fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft. "So far, we have received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over 3 days, which is a mere 6 per cent of the normal domestic operations at Delhi Airport. The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights," he said. "While we recognize that approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be affected due to these cancellations, we are committed to working closely with airlines to minimize any inconvenience caused to passengers," the spokesperson added.

The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10. The Supreme Court on Friday issued a circular stating that it will remain closed on September 8 in view of the G20 Summit in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

