Naming of Shiva Shakti Point by PM Modi signifies New India's commitment to global welfare: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed joy over PM Narendra Modi's three major announcements during his meeting with the scientists of ISRO's Command Center regarding Chandrayaan-3. PM Modi announced the celebration of India's National Space Day on August 23 every year, naming the landing site of the lander as 'Shiv Shakti Point', and designating the point on the moon with symbols of Chandrayaan-2 as 'Tricolor Point'.

CM Yogi responded to these announcements on social media. He posted three consecutive posts on this topic, expressing gratitude to PM Modi and highlighting how these announcements signify India's commitment to global welfare in the context of New India. Regarding the announcement of National Space Day, CM Yogi said, "The inspiring memory of achieving the remarkable feat of 'unfurling the tricolor on the moon' will now be kept alive in the hearts of the people by celebrating National Space Day on August 23 every year."

He further mentioned that this decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will create a creative and inspiring atmosphere for space research in the country. "Thank you, Prime Minister ji", CM Yogi wrote. In his second social media post, CM Yogi responded to the announcement regarding Chandrayaan-2. He mentioned that the naming of the point on the moon where Chandrayaan-2 left its mark as the 'Tiranga' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends a message to the people of the country to never lose hope in the face of failure.

"This 'Tiranga' symbolizes strong willpower, resilience, and continuous effort, becoming an inspiration for every endeavor in India. Jai Hind!," he remarked. Expressing his happiness over naming the location where Chandrayaan-3's lander landed after Lord Shiva, CM Yogi stated that the act of naming it after Lord Shiva, who carries the moon on his head, embodies the essence of well-being. The naming of this point as 'Shiva Shakti' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi signifies the New India's commitment to global welfare. (ANI)

