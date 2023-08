BRIEF-BP CEO Says Will Invest $55-$65 Bln In Energy Transition By End Of Decade

BP PLC CEO: * BP CEO SAYS WILL INVEST $55-$65 BLN IN ENERGY TRANSITION BY END OF THE DECADE

* BP CEO SAYS ENERGY TRANSION A MASSIVE OPPORTUNITY FOR OUR BUSINESS, NOT A THREAT * BP CEO SAYS 30% OF CAPITAL WILL GO INTO ENERGY TRANSITION IN 2023

* BP CEO SAYS ON TRACK TO INVEST UP TO 50% OF ITS CAPITAL IN ENERGY TRANSITION BY END OF THE DECADE * BP CEO SAYS NEED GLOBAL INVESTMENT IN BOTH CURRENT ENERGY SYSTEMS AND IN ENERGY TRANSITION

* BP CEO SAYS PRODUCING 1 BCF GAS FROM THE EAST COAST BLOCK * BP CEO SAYS GLOBALLY, OIL AND GAS WILL BE NEEDED FOR MANY MORE DECADES TO COME

