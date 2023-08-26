MP CM Chouhan claims he will be in power again after assembly polls so expanded cabinet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expanded his cabinet in which three MLAs took the ministerial oath ahead of the state assembly polls slated later this year. Reacting to the cabinet expansion, CM Chouhan claimed that he would be in power again after the state assembly polls, that's why he expanded the cabinet.

"Our government will be formed again in the state after the assembly polls and therefore have expanded the cabinet. If needed then the cabinet will be expanded once again," CM Chouhan told reporters. The three MLAs Rahul Lodhi from Kharagpur constituency, Rajendra Shukla, a four-time MLA from Rewa Constituency and Gaurishankar Bisen from Balaghat Constituency have taken the oath at a function held in the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal.

Newly sworn in minister Lodhi is a nephew of former MP CM and veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti. He became the MLA for the first time in the 2018 assembly polls. Earlier, he lost the election during 2013 state assembly polls. Another newly sworn-in minister Rajendra Shukla is a four-time MLA from Rewa Constituency in the Vindhya region in the state. Shukla earlier served as the minister of Commerce in the Madhya Pradesh Government.

The third newly sworn-in minister Gaurishankar Bisen is a Rajput leader from Balaghat Constituency in Mahakoshal region. He had also earlier served under CM Chouhan as a minister. Prior to this expansion the state ministry had 31 members, including the CM. As per constitutional norms, the number can go up to 35, that is 15 per cent of the strength of the MP assembly which has 230 members. The last expansion of Shivraj Chouhan's cabinet took place in January 2021.

The MP Chief Minister who is serving his fourth term as Chief Minister and is the longest serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh is looking to balance caste equations and address regional aspirations with this expansion ahead of the State polls. Madhya Pradesh is among the five states where assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

Recently, the BJP released its first list of 39 candidates for the 230-seat state assembly. After which the prominent leaders seeking tickets from the party have intensified their preparations to showcase their hold in their respective constituencies. In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats.

Nonetheless, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister. (ANI)

