Fr Mathew Nellikunnel elected as Bishop of Gorakhpur Syro-Malabar Eparchy

The III Session of the XXXI Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church elected Father Mathew Nellikunnel, a Congregation of Saint Theresa of Lisieux (CST) priest as Bishop of the Eparchy of Gorakhpur in the State of Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said. The formal announcement of this appointment was done on Saturday at the Vatican at the Major Archiepiscopal Curia at Mount St. Thomas Kakkanad.

According to the statement, Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry made the announcement of this appointment at a public meeting held in the presence of the members of the Synod at Mount St. Thomas at Kakkanad. The new bishop was vested with the insignia of the Episcopal Office by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and the retiring Bishop Mar Thomas Thuruthimattam.

Fr. Mathew was born on 13 November 1970 as the first child of Varkey and Mary Nellikunnel hailing from St Mary's Church, Mariapuram in the eparchy of Idukki. After school studies, he joined the minor seminary of Khrist Jyoti Province, Punjab-Rajasthan of the CST Congregation and started the seminary formation. He did his First Profession in 1990 and the Final Profession in 1998. He was ordained priest on December 30, 1998, by Mar George Punnakottil, the Bishop emeritus of the Eparchy of Kothamangalam.

The statement said that after Priestly Ordination, Fr. Mathew served the CST Congregation in various capacities such as Assistant Novice Master, Rector of the Minor Seminary, Parish Priest, and School Manager. In 2005 he left for Rome for higher studies. After having secured a Doctorate in Philosophy from Rome, he was appointed teacher at Little Flower Major Seminary, Aluva. Later, he undertook a three-year term of pastoral ministry in the Diocese of Regensburg, Germany, added the statement.

In 2015, Fr. Nellikunnel was elected the Provincial of Khrist Jyoti Province, Punjab-Rajasthan. After the completion of the term in 2018, he was appointed Rector of the Little Flower Major Seminary. As per the statement, the call to be the shepherd of the Eparchy of Gorakhpur came to Fr. Nellikunnel while serving as the Rector of the Major Seminary. The bishop-elect is proficient in many languages including English, Hindi, German and Italian.

The details of the Episcopal Ordination are yet to be decided. Mar John Nellikunnel, the Bishop of the Eparchy of Idukki, is the younger brother of the Bishop-elect, it added. It was in 1984 that the Eparchy of Gorakhpur was erected, Mar Dominic Kokkatt CST being its first Bishop. The retiring Bishop Mar Thomas Thuruthimattam CST assumed the responsibility of the Eparchy in 2006. It is with the satisfaction of 17 years of pastoral ministry in the diocese of Gorakhpur, that Bishop Thomas Thuruthimattam starts his retired life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)