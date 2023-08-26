PM Modi is a man with a vision and a man on a mission: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man with vision and a man on a mission. PM Modi aimed at 100 per cent saturation for the implementation of the policy to satisfy every beneficiary. CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a programme organised on the occasion of releasing volume 2 and volume 3 of the book 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas' based on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday. Union Minister Anurag Thakur was also present in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said, "The whole world unanimously believes that 'this is an era for India. The entire world looks up to India for a solution to any problem. This has been possible under the leadership of PM Modi. In the last nine years, the entire world's perception has changed towards India positively. India is fortunate to have attained the leadership and guidance of Modi. He is a man with a vision and a man on a mission." Rather than appeasing a particular class, PM Modi aimed 100 percent saturation for the implementation of the policy to satisfy every beneficiary. The spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas, Zero Tolerance for Corruption and Focus on Direct Communication are the traits of Modi's leadership, the CM said.

"Mann Ki Baat, a revolutionary innovation to establish direct dialogue with 125 crore Indians, has become prominent among the people of the country today. Modi effortlessly explains his thinking, thoughts and vision. Be it farmer, engineer, scientist, writer, student, teacher, common man or politician, any group of listeners connects with him as if he is one of them. PM Modi connects directly with the concerns and aspirations of the people through Mann Ki Baat," the chief minister said. Mann Ki Baat also showcases the rich heritage of India by highlighting the traditions, festivals and customs of different regions of the country, he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Thakur said, "Madhya Pradesh has become one of the fastest growing states under the leadership of CM Chouhan. Both the volumes of the collection of PM Modi's speeches are very useful for researchers and students, everyone will get to learn something from them. Modi has turned the country's flow towards development." The creation of an egalitarian society, emphasis on the mother tongue in the National Education Policy, the success of Chandrayaan, 18.50 crore people coming out of the poverty line are all the result of Prime Minister Modi's policies, he added. (ANI)

