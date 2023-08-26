CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveils Madhya Pradesh metro model

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the Madhya Pradesh metro model in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, CM Chouhan said, "My heart is full of joy, the resolution is being fulfilled and the dream is coming true. Madhya Pradesh has also become number one in smart city, number one in cleanliness and water conservation. I congratulate the residents of the state."

Madhya Pradesh is changing and moving at a fast pace. He had dreamed of making Bhopal and Indore a metro city, the CM said. Meanwhile, he also took a jibe at the Congress party and said that there was a break of 15 months in between, so the contruction work of metro did not happen. Congress-led Kamal Nath government was in power at that time, the Chief Minister said.

"But later as soon as we returned to power, the work started again with a pace. Today, I unveiled the coach of Bhopal Metro. The trail run will start in both the cities in September. The metro will start running from April next year. We will not limit the metro to Bhopal only, it will be expanded till Sehore and Mandideep. The time will be saved with a comfortable journey," CM Chouhan further said. The development in Madhya Pradesh is going on. Those who were suffering from illegal colonies, now are being legalised. With this, the lives of 35 lakh people will be changed. Now all kinds of development work can be done in those colonies as well, he added. (ANI)

