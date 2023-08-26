Left Menu

Number of Jan Dhan bank accounts has crossed 50 crore mark:  Financial services secretary

Union Secretary, Department of Financial Service (Finance Ministry) Vivek Joshi on the completion of nine years of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana said that there has been a good progress since 2015. Earlier per unit average was Rs 1000 and now it has increased to Rs 4000, he said. 

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 20:27 IST
Number of Jan Dhan bank accounts has crossed 50 crore mark:  Financial services secretary
Union financial services secretary Vivek Joshi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Secretary, Department of Financial Service (Finance Ministry) Vivek Joshi on the completion of nine years of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana said that there has been good progress since 2015.

Joshi on the completion of nine years of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana said, "The number of Jan Dhan bank accounts in the country has crossed over the 50 crore mark till August end. I feel like we have reached near saturation."

He further said, "We had started from zero and then it became 15 crore and now we have reached 50 crore mark. Every year there is an addition of 2.5 to 3 crore accounts but now we have reached near saturation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

 India
4
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023