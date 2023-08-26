Number of Jan Dhan bank accounts has crossed 50 crore mark:  Financial services secretary

Union Secretary, Department of Financial Service (Finance Ministry) Vivek Joshi on the completion of nine years of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana said that there has been good progress since 2015.

Joshi on the completion of nine years of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana said, "The number of Jan Dhan bank accounts in the country has crossed over the 50 crore mark till August end. I feel like we have reached near saturation."

He further said, "We had started from zero and then it became 15 crore and now we have reached 50 crore mark. Every year there is an addition of 2.5 to 3 crore accounts but now we have reached near saturation." (ANI)

