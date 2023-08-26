MP: Dalit youth beaten to death in Sagar; BSP chief Mayawati slams state BJP govt

The political mercury over the beating of a dalit youth to death in Madhya Pradesh has shot up after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government for the incident. The youth who died was identified as Nitin Ahirwar (18), a resident of Barodiya Nainagir villager in Sagar district. The incident occurred under Khurai police station in the district on Thursday.

"In Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, where PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the memorial of Saint Guru Ravidas with great fanfare, in the same area atrocities against Guru Ravidas's devotees are at its peak. It is proof of the dual character of the BJP and its government," Mayawati wrote on X (formerly known as twitter) on Saturday. She also wrote, "In Khurai assembly constituency, minister's henchmen tharased a youth Nitin Ahirwar to death for not making settlement after molesting a Dalit girl. They strip the youth's mother and break her hands. Fight with his sister and demolish the house. Such a horrific scene is happening under the BJP rule."

"Such cruel casteist incidents are highly condemnable. More such heinous incidents have been happening continuously in the Madhya Pradesh government, but neither the BJP nor his government seems serious in preventing them. This is very sad, condemnable and also worrying," she further wrote. Meanwhile, Nath also wrote on X, "A dalit youth was beaten to death and his mother was also beaten up in Barodiya Nainagir village in Sagar district. I spoke to the victim's family and a Congress team went and met the victim's family. The behaviour of the administration in the whole matter was highly undesirable."

"In the Shivraj government, especially Sagar district is becoming a laboratory of Dalit oppression. I caution the Chief Minister to leave prejudice towards Dalit society, walk on the path of justice and provide proper security to the victim families in the state. Appropriate compensation should be given to Sagar's victim's family," Nath further wrote. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lokesh Kumar told ANI, "A young man had a dispute with some people regarding an old enmity under Khurai police station. He was assaulted by the other party. When he was then taken to the hospital, he was declared dead."

After that, the police registered a case under section 302 IPC at Khurai police station and started searching for the accused. Some of the accused have been taken into custody and further investigation into the matter is underway, ASP added. Besides, the sister of the deceased said that on Thursday a few people came to her house. She had registered a case against some people in connection with molesting her in the past. They were pressuring her to make a settlement in that case. Her mother had agreed but still they threatened and left the house.

Meanwhile, her brother Nitin met them near the bus stand where they fought with her brother. On getting information about the dispute, the mother also reached the spot. When she intervened to pacify the matter, they also thrashed her mother, the girl added. "When I reached there, they snatched my phone and thrashed me as well. They beat my brother by pressing his chest and neck with leg. They beat up so much that my brother became unconscious, even after that, they kept beating," she said.

After the incident, the family took Nitin to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. The mother sustained injuries in the incident and was undergoing treatment, She further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)