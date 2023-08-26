Poonch no less beautiful than Kashmir, says Amarnath Yatri

The annual pilgrimage to the historic Budha Amarnath temple in the Mandi area of ​​Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir is underway and will culminate on the day of Raksha Bandhan. This pilgrimage has been the best example of secularism and is like an annual festival in which local Muslims also participate actively. At Sports Stadium Poonch where the base camp has been established, dozens of Muslim youths have been volunteering to serve the pilgrims every day.

This year, the yatra started on August 18 and will end on August 27. On August 28, Chari Mubarak will be taken from Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch to Shri Buddha Amarnath Mandir Mandi. This year, pilgrims from all over the country on Budha Amarnath Yatra visited many beautiful places in Poonch and enjoyed there. A large number of pilgrims went to visit Batilkot Lor and Gurdwara Nangali Sahib. They also enjoyed the hilly areas of Poonch by going to Than Peer beautiful tourist spot.

Apart from this, the pilgrims were busy taking pictures and making videos in Mandi, Savjian, Jalian, Chhalas, Bitar Nala Pul, Digwar etc., areas. Rajesh Sharma, who came from Maharashtra, while talking to Malap News Network, said that he has been coming on pilgrimage with his family for the last four years, it is a very beautiful area. He said, "I found Poonch to be more beautiful than Kashmir. There are rivers, waterfalls, green fields, clean and peaceful environment. Apart from Hindus, Poonch has important places of Muslim and Sikh religions, adventure tourism is here. There is tracking."

Manish from Arunachal Pradesh says that facilities are less here, road connectivity is not good, and hotels and restaurants to stay locally are less. If these things are available here, there is no better place than Poonch in his view, family. It is the perfect place to spend a few days in a relaxed manner. The temple of Babadha Amarnath, also known as 'Chatani Baba Amarnath Temple', is situated at an altitude of 4600 meters above sea level in Poonch. This place of worship is dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to Hindu belief, the pilgrimage of those who visit Amarnath Gupha is complete only when they visit the Budha Amarnath Mandi. (ANI)

