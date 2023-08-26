64-yr-old woman dies after plaster tray falls on her at construction site in Mumbai

A 64-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after a plaster tray fell upon her at a construction site in Mumbai, officials said on Saturday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the accident occurred in Mumbai's Mahim (West).

"Construction work of a new high-rise building at Shraddha Construction, near Gurudwara, Guru Nanak Road, near City Light Cinema, Mahim (W), was going on when a plaster tray fell upon a woman," BMC said in a statement. Ayarin Rodriques (64) was declared brought dead at Sion Hospital, it read.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

