J-K: Academy organises musical programme near Indo-Pak border

With the aim to promote the art and culture of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Sub-Office Kathua of J-K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages organized a musical programme here on Saturday at Keso Ramgarh in Vijaypur which is the last village of Samba district and close to the Indo-Pak border. The villagers cherished seeing such a high-class programme organised by the J-K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages. They lauded the efforts made by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages for bringing cultural events to the border area.

The programme was started with the Sufi singing by Subash Chander & Party who made everyone spellbound with their soulful voice. This was followed by the power-packed performances of Renu Verma & Party, Neeraj Choudhary & Party, Kuldeep Kumar & Party, Sikander Singh & Party, Renu Devi & Party and Manzalla Devi & Party who left no stone unturned to make it a grand event. Earlier, Sh. Sanjeev Gupta, SOCA Kathua, while addressing the August gathering informed that I have been directed by the authorities to take cultural activities to every village of Samba and Kathua which comes under my jurisdiction. I am trying to give my best to take the culture to every household so that the younger generation gets known by its roots.

Further, he added that in the near days, JKAACL will join hands with the people of border areas and come out with an extraordinary event with their support. "Authorities have been very kind to me and Bharat Singh JKAS Secretary of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages has always encouraged me for the cultural activities in every village and it's my duty to strive hard for the upliftment and betterment of the culture of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)