SC issues notice to UP government on plea relating to custodial death
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Government on a plea challenging Allahabad High Court order rejecting to give direction for a CBI probe into an incident of alleged custodial death in the state
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government on a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order which rejected the plea for a CBI probe into an incident of alleged custodial death in the state. A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah on Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and others.
"Issue notice, returnable within two weeks," the court said in its August 25 order. The petition was filed by one Hemant Soni. The petitioner was represented by advocate Raahul Trivedi.
The petitioner told the top court that the case pertains to the "custodial death" of his brother in Jhansi and he has been running from pillar to post and requesting a fair trial by an independent investigating agency like CBI. "It is case of district Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh which was a headline of every leading and local newspaper regarding the cruel torturing of Ajay Soni on the intervening night of September 25 and 26, 2021. And later his death in police custody in November following grievous injuries and lack of treatment and medical facilities," the petition said.
The petitioner challenged the order of Allahabad High Court given in March this year in which it dismissed the petition praying for issuing an appropriate direction to a competent and independent investigating agency in the case. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine downs one out of four Russian hypersonic missiles in air strike - military
"Matter of pride, honour," Senior Nursing Officer Sonia Chauhan on invitation as special guest on Independence Day
U.S., Japan to develop hypersonic missile interceptor - Yomiuri
Biden administration imposes sanctions, visa restrictions on four Russians linked to poisoning of Alexei Navalny
US sanctions Russian operatives accused in the poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny