SC issues notice to UP government on plea relating to custodial death

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government on a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order which rejected the plea for a CBI probe into an incident of alleged custodial death in the state. A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah on Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and others.

"Issue notice, returnable within two weeks," the court said in its August 25 order. The petition was filed by one Hemant Soni. The petitioner was represented by advocate Raahul Trivedi.

The petitioner told the top court that the case pertains to the "custodial death" of his brother in Jhansi and he has been running from pillar to post and requesting a fair trial by an independent investigating agency like CBI. "It is case of district Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh which was a headline of every leading and local newspaper regarding the cruel torturing of Ajay Soni on the intervening night of September 25 and 26, 2021. And later his death in police custody in November following grievous injuries and lack of treatment and medical facilities," the petition said.

The petitioner challenged the order of Allahabad High Court given in March this year in which it dismissed the petition praying for issuing an appropriate direction to a competent and independent investigating agency in the case. (ANI)

