Bihar: Miscreants open fire in Samastipur court premises, two prisoners injured

According to the officials, the injured prisoners have been identified as Prabhat Chowdhary and Prabhat Tiwari.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 21:53 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two prisoners were injured on Saturday when four miscreants opened fire in Samastipur court, officials said. According to the officials, the injured prisoners have been identified as Prabhat Chowdhary and Prabhat Tiwari.

The miscreants opened fire at the prisoners when the hearing was going on in the court. Following the incident, there was an atmosphere of chaos in the court. "A few days ago in Samastipur Court campus, a mafia Prabhat Chowdhary was arrested and sent to jail after six months of consistent efforts and surveillance and with the help of a technical team. The hearing of his case was going on and he was present when four miscreants came and shot him in his leg. He is stable and didn't sustain any major injury. Another person was also shot in the incident...We are looking for those miscreants and the security in the court campus has been increased..."Samastipur SP Vinay Tiwari said.

After the firing, the prisoners were admitted to the hospital while the accused managed to escape. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

