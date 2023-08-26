BJP Mahila Morcha to celebrate Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhi to drivers

Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Morcha will celebrate this year's Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhi to drivers. BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan has instructed all the workers of Mahila Morcha to celebrate Raksha Bandhan among the drivers. Vanathi Srinivasan while talking with ANI said, "We have decided that for three days from August 28 to August 30, all the drivers of autos, rickshaws, and buses in the country should celebrate the festival by tying rakhi".

She further said that In Bihar, they will tie rakhi to boat operators, and in the coastal regions of the country, they will also tie rakhi to both boat operators and fishermen. It's worth mentioning that last year, the BJP Women's Wing celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhi to security personnel and police personnel. (ANI)

